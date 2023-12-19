Houthi official: We will not change our stance on Gaza due to naval alliance

Mohammed AbdulSalam, a top Houthi negotiator, told Reuters on Tuesday that the Yemeni group aligned with Iran will not change its stance on the conflict in Gaza due to the formation of a multinational naval alliance to protect navigation in the Red Sea.



He added that the US-led maritime alliance is "unnecessary" and that the waters adjacent to Yemen are safe for everyone except for Israeli ships or those heading to Israel, citing "the aggressive war on Palestine and the blockade on the Gaza Strip."



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the launch of a multinational operation to secure trade in the Red Sea after a series of missile attacks and drone strikes by the Houthis on ships.



