Gaza health ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp

2023-12-19 | 03:30
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 40 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Reuters
 

