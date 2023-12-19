Hamas rockets set off sirens in Tel Aviv

Middle East News
2023-12-19 | 06:31
High views
Hamas rockets set off sirens in Tel Aviv
Hamas rockets set off sirens in Tel Aviv

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, and Hamas stated that it launched a barrage of rockets at the city.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the launch operation, indicating that Hamas seemingly retains long-range rocket capabilities despite Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, now entering its eleventh week.

Reuters
 

