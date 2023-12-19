Houthis: We may launch attacks in the Red Sea every 12 hours

The Houthi movement, allied with Iran in Yemen, said on Tuesday that it will continue its attacks in the Red Sea and may carry out naval operations there approximately every 12 hours.



The movement has intensified its missile and drone attacks, which it began last month on international ships in response to the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.



The movement's spokesperson and chief negotiator, Mohammed AbdulSalam, told Al Jazeera, "As for naval operations, they are in full swing, and perhaps not 12 hours pass without an operation."



He added, "If the blockade does not stop, the operations will continue and may even escalate."



Reuters