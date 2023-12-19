News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling
Middle East News
2023-12-19 | 07:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that five Syrians, including a woman and two children, were killed in airstrikes carried out by the Jordanian army near the Jordanian-Syrian border on sites used for drug smuggling operations into the kingdom.
The observatory, based in the UK, stated, "Four people, including a woman and two children, were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Jordanian military aircraft yesterday evening.
The airstrikes targeted a farm in the town of Dibin in the southern Suwayda countryside, near the Syrian-Jordanian border, leading to the complete destruction of the farm and the death of a large number of livestock."
The observatory, which relies on a broad network of sources in Syria, explained that "the Jordanian military aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes targeting areas from which drug traffickers, affiliated with Hezbollah and Syrian security forces, operate."
It noted the killing of a fifth person, stating, "One of the strikes in the area of Salkhad in the Suwayda countryside resulted in the death of drug trafficker Nasser Faisal Al-Saadi, close to Hezbollah and Syrian regime security forces."
Meanwhile, the Jordanian army announced the killing, injuring, and arresting of several Syrian drug smugglers during clashes at the Jordanian-Syrian border.
A responsible military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces affirmed in a statement that this occurred "during the ongoing clashes between the Jordanian Border Guard forces and armed groups on the northern border (with Syria) since Monday dawn."
AFP
Middle East News
Syrians
Killed
Jordanian
Strikes
Border
Jordan
Syria
Drug
Smuggling
Next
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza’s death toll from the Israeli bombing rises to 19,667
UK warns of deteriorating security in Red Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash
0
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Jordanian army kills three drug smugglers attempting to infiltrate from Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Jordanian army kills three drug smugglers attempting to infiltrate from Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
0
World News
10:58
UK Foreign Secretary urges Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza Strip
World News
10:58
UK Foreign Secretary urges Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
09:35
Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages
Middle East News
09:35
Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday
0
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
2
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
3
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
4
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
5
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
6
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
7
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Lebanon News
04:44
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More