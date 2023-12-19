Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling

Middle East News
2023-12-19 | 07:31
High views
Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling
Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that five Syrians, including a woman and two children, were killed in airstrikes carried out by the Jordanian army near the Jordanian-Syrian border on sites used for drug smuggling operations into the kingdom.

The observatory, based in the UK, stated, "Four people, including a woman and two children, were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Jordanian military aircraft yesterday evening. 
 
The airstrikes targeted a farm in the town of Dibin in the southern Suwayda countryside, near the Syrian-Jordanian border, leading to the complete destruction of the farm and the death of a large number of livestock."

The observatory, which relies on a broad network of sources in Syria, explained that "the Jordanian military aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes targeting areas from which drug traffickers, affiliated with Hezbollah and Syrian security forces, operate."

It noted the killing of a fifth person, stating, "One of the strikes in the area of Salkhad in the Suwayda countryside resulted in the death of drug trafficker Nasser Faisal Al-Saadi, close to Hezbollah and Syrian regime security forces." 

Meanwhile, the Jordanian army announced the killing, injuring, and arresting of several Syrian drug smugglers during clashes at the Jordanian-Syrian border.

A responsible military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces affirmed in a statement that this occurred "during the ongoing clashes between the Jordanian Border Guard forces and armed groups on the northern border (with Syria) since Monday dawn."
 

AFP

Middle East News

Syrians

Killed

Jordanian

Strikes

Border

Jordan

Syria

Drug

Smuggling

