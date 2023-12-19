UNICEF: Gaza is "the most dangerous place in the world" for children

James Elder, the spokesperson for UNICEF, declared on Tuesday that Gaza is the "most dangerous place in the world" for children, following his return from the Palestinian territories.



During a routine press conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Elder expressed his anger at the indifference of those in power to the humanitarian nightmares faced by a million children in Gaza. He spent nearly two weeks in the region.



Elder spoke with deep emotion about the fate of children admitted to hospitals after limb amputations, only to "be killed in these hospitals" in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army continues its airstrikes in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7.



"I am angry because other children are hiding somewhere right now; they will undoubtedly be injured, and one of their limbs will be amputated in the upcoming days," he added.





AFP