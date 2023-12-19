Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted

2023-12-19 | 12:00
Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted

A Houthi official issued a warning on Tuesday, stating that any country taking action against the Houthis in the Red Sea would face the targeting of its vessels.

