Israeli military officials: High civilian toll in Gaza is cost of crushing Hamas

2023-12-19 | 14:01
Israeli military officials: High civilian toll in Gaza is cost of crushing Hamas

Israeli military officials said that heavy civilian casualties are the cost of Israel's intense campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza and the militants' urban warfare strategy in the face of global alarm at the staggering toll from the bombing.

Israel has dropped thousands of tons of munitions over the past 10 weeks, leaving the narrow Mediterranean strip in ruins and killing nearly 20,000, with thousands more believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings, Gazan officials say. 

More than 50,000 are injured, with minimal healthcare services working.


Reuters

