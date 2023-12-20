Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo

2023-12-20 | 03:34
Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo
Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to hold talks with Egyptian officials "regarding the developments of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and several other issues."

