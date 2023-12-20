News
Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo
Middle East News
2023-12-20 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to hold talks with Egyptian officials "regarding the developments of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and several other issues."
Reuters
Middle East News
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Egypt
Israel
Gaza
War
Cairo
