Intensive talks on a possible new truce in Gaza: Reuters

A knowledgeable source told Reuters on Wednesday that intensive talks are taking place through Qatari and Egyptian mediation to reach a possible second truce in the Gaza Strip.



According to the ceasefire, Hamas will release some hostages in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.



The source added that the number of people to be released is still under discussion, and Israel insists on including hostages, both women and men, who are most vulnerable.



He continued, stating that Palestinian prisoners charged with serious crimes may also be on the list.



Reuters