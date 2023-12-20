News
Water crisis deepens for children in Gaza: 90 percent lack access to normal water usage
Middle East News
2023-12-20 | 04:16
Water crisis deepens for children in Gaza: 90 percent lack access to normal water usage
In a concerning development, children in Gaza are facing a severe water crisis, with a staggering 90 percent being deprived of access to their usual water consumption. According to a recent report by UNICEF, the situation is critical, and urgent action is needed to address the escalating humanitarian concern.
The report revealed that the children of Gaza are struggling with limited access to clean water, with severe consequences for their well-being.
“According to humanitarian standards, the minimum amount of water needed in an emergency is 15 liters, which includes water for drinking, washing, and cooking. For survival alone, the estimated minimum is 3 liters per day,” the report stated.
UNICEF emphasized that access to clean water is a fundamental right for children, and the current situation blatantly violates this right. The report underscored the urgency of addressing the water crisis and its detrimental impact on the health and overall development of children in the region.
Moreover, the UNICEF mentioned that “officials have recorded almost 20 times the monthly average of reported cases of diarrhea among children under the age of five, in addition to increases of cases of scabies, lice, chicken pox, skin rashes and more than 160,000 cases of acute respiratory infection.”
“Access to sufficient amounts of clean water is a matter of life and death, and children in Gaza have barely a drop to drink,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
“Children and their families have to use water from unsafe sources that are highly salinated or polluted. Without safe water, many more children will die from deprivation and disease in the coming days,” she added.
Additionally, Russell said that due to the constant bombing and the restrictions on materials and fuel in the Strip, they are preventing critical progress.
Finally, UNICEF called for immediate attention from the international community, urging collaborative efforts to provide sustainable solutions to the water crisis in Gaza.
