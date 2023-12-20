Kuwait cabinet submits resignation to new emir

2023-12-20 | 04:33
LBCI
LBCI
Kuwait cabinet submits resignation to new emir
Kuwait cabinet submits resignation to new emir

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Wednesday that the government submitted its resignation to the new Emir of the country, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, shortly after his swearing-in before the National Assembly.

The agency mentioned that Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the son of the late Emir, submitted the government's resignation to Sheikh Meshal.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Kuwait

Cabinet

Resignation

Emir

Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

