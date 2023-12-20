Greece advises vessels to avoid Yemeni waters after Red Sea attacks

Middle East News
2023-12-20 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Greece advises vessels to avoid Yemeni waters after Red Sea attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Greece advises vessels to avoid Yemeni waters after Red Sea attacks

Greece advised commercial ships sailing in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to avoid Yemeni waters, keep only essential crews in the command rooms, and follow maritime authorities' warnings to prevent attacks in the region.

Greek ship owners control around 20 percent of the world's commercial ships in capacity.

The warnings were issued by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy after recent attacks by the Houthi group forced leading shipping companies to change the course of their ships to the Cape of Good Hope, avoiding the Suez Canal, the shortest route for shipping between Europe and Asia.

According to a document seen by Reuters, ships must also conduct fire drills and periodic inspections of their safety equipment before reaching Yemeni shores. They are advised to sail through the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait at night.

The Houthis, who control vast areas of Yemen, claim that the attacks on ships are in response to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. They have affirmed that they will continue until Israel ceases its offensive.

These attacks have negatively impacted global trade, prompting the United States to launch a multinational operation to protect maritime trade in the Red Sea.

On Wednesday, government officials quoted Greek Minister of Shipping Christos Stylianides saying that Greece is in talks with officials from the European Union and the United States and is ready to participate in any international initiative for maritime security.

Reuters

Middle East News

Greece

Yemen

Water

Red Sea

Attacks

Israel

LBCI Next
Kuwait's new emir accepts Cabinet's resignation
Kuwait cabinet submits resignation to new emir
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:19

US launches Red Sea force as ships reroute to avoid attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Houthis: We may launch attacks in the Red Sea every 12 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17

Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Russia-Arab ministers: need to guarantee the security of maritime navigation

LBCI
World News
08:48

US Defense Secretary visits aircraft carrier at heart of Middle East deterrence

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17

Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-19

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:30

In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

LBCI
Middle East News
12:00

Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More