Greece advises vessels to avoid Yemeni waters after Red Sea attacks

Greece advised commercial ships sailing in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to avoid Yemeni waters, keep only essential crews in the command rooms, and follow maritime authorities' warnings to prevent attacks in the region.



Greek ship owners control around 20 percent of the world's commercial ships in capacity.



The warnings were issued by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy after recent attacks by the Houthi group forced leading shipping companies to change the course of their ships to the Cape of Good Hope, avoiding the Suez Canal, the shortest route for shipping between Europe and Asia.



According to a document seen by Reuters, ships must also conduct fire drills and periodic inspections of their safety equipment before reaching Yemeni shores. They are advised to sail through the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait at night.



The Houthis, who control vast areas of Yemen, claim that the attacks on ships are in response to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. They have affirmed that they will continue until Israel ceases its offensive.



These attacks have negatively impacted global trade, prompting the United States to launch a multinational operation to protect maritime trade in the Red Sea.



On Wednesday, government officials quoted Greek Minister of Shipping Christos Stylianides saying that Greece is in talks with officials from the European Union and the United States and is ready to participate in any international initiative for maritime security.



