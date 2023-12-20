Kuwait's new emir accepts Cabinet's resignation

2023-12-20 | 07:55
Kuwait&#39;s new emir accepts Cabinet&#39;s resignation
Kuwait's new emir accepts Cabinet's resignation

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that the Emir of the country, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accepted the government's resignation on Wednesday.

It added that the government will continue as a caretaker government until a new one is formed.

The report stated, "A decree has been issued accepting the resignation of the Prime Minister and the ministers, and each of them will continue to carry out the urgent affairs of their position until the formation of the new cabinet."

Reuters

