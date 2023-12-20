WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-20 | 08:23
High views
WFP&#39;s first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza

A convoy comprising 46 trucks, organized by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, successfully transported over 750 metric tons of essential food items to Gaza on Wednesday, according to a WFP statement.

This is the first relief convoy from Jordan to reach the region since the escalation of hostilities commenced on October 7.

After weeks of meticulous coordination with all parties involved, the program anticipates that this pioneering effort will lay the groundwork for a more sustainable aid corridor through Jordan.

This corridor aims to facilitate the delivery of additional assistance on a broader scale, surpassing the limitations of relying solely on one crossing from Egypt.

Samer AbdelJaber, the representative of the WFP and the Country Director in Palestine, emphasized the significance of establishing a corridor through Jordan.

He stated, "This will enhance the flow of aid, alleviating some of the pressure and congestion we are currently facing. It will enable us to secure more supplies and provide more trucks on the road."

"We are very grateful to everyone who made this possible. It's a crucial step that we hope will give us a sustainable and expanded way to deliver aid faster to more people in Gaza,"

In its statement, the WFP mentioned that food delivery from Jordan to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing is expected to increase the volume and speed of food reaching the Gaza Strip, where millions are at risk of starvation.

