Russia-Arab ministers: need to guarantee the security of maritime navigation

The concluding statement of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum at the ministerial level on Wednesday emphasized the necessity of ensuring the security and safety of navigation in the Gulf and the Red Sea.



The statement, issued following the meeting held in Marrakesh, stated that the ministers affirmed "their rejection and condemnation of actions targeting the security and safety of navigation, maritime facilities, energy supplies, oil pipelines, and oil facilities in the Gulf... and other waterways."



It further added that they agreed on the "strong condemnation of the ongoing and escalating Israeli aggression" against Palestinians in Gaza and "rejected any justification for this war, including describing it as self-defense."



Reuters