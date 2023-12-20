News
Blinken urges international community to put pressure on Hamas, not just on Israel
2023-12-20 | 12:46
Blinken urges international community to put pressure on Hamas, not just on Israel
The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said on Wednesday that the world must put pressure on Hamas and not just Israel, after widespread criticism of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.
