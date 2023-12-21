Israel orders more evacuations of Gaza's main southern city

2023-12-21 | 01:39
Israel orders more evacuations of Gaza&#39;s main southern city
Israel orders more evacuations of Gaza's main southern city

Israel ordered the evacuation of a large area in the major city in south Gaza, Khan Yunis, as efforts continue on Thursday to reach a truce in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in the death of twenty thousand people.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report that the Israeli army has ordered an "immediate evacuation" of an area "covering about twenty percent" of the Khan Yunis city area, noting that "the extent of displacement resulting from the evacuation order is not clear."

Gaza has been deprived of electricity due to the comprehensive blockade imposed by Israel, and a large number of residents have only radios and news sharing among themselves for information.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the area Israel ordered to be evacuated was inhabited by more than 111,000 people before the start of the war on October 7. Since the conflict began, about 141,000 Palestinians have fled there and currently live in 32 camps.

The Israeli army announced on Monday the intensification of its operations in Khan Yunis.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Evacuation

Gaza

War

Khan Yunis

