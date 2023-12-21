WFP suspends aid to around 800,000 people in Sudan

2023-12-21 | 02:26
WFP suspends aid to around 800,000 people in Sudan

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has halted assistance in some parts of the Sudanese state of El Gezira, where it was supporting over 800,000 people.

According to the report, citing a statement from the World Food Programme, about 300,000 people have fled Jazeera since December 15 when clashes erupted there.

Reuters
 

