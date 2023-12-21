Macron in Jordan to show commitment to "fighting terrorism"

2023-12-21 | 04:37
Macron in Jordan to show commitment to "fighting terrorism"
2min
Macron in Jordan to show commitment to "fighting terrorism"

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit an airbase in Jordan on Thursday and Friday to celebrate Christmas with French soldiers deployed abroad and "highlight France's ongoing commitment to counterterrorism," according to the French presidency.

Amid a political storm in France, President Macron will address 350 French soldiers at the base on Thursday evening, invited to a Christmas dinner prepared by the French presidency's chefs.

Macron will meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday afternoon, who had previously held talks with him on October 25th during a tour in the Middle East.

The Élysée Palace stated that this meeting would be "an opportunity to revisit our joint work with our Jordanian partners regarding humanitarian and medical aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip."

Two new French planes carrying humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza are scheduled to arrive in Amman (the first on Thursday and the second on December 26th).

Before his departure, Macron mentioned the French stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In an interview with "France 5," Macron said, "We cannot allow the idea that effectively fighting terrorism means destroying everything in Gaza or attacking civilians randomly and causing civilian casualties."

He added, "While recognizing Israel's right to self-defense in the fight against terrorism, we call for the protection of these individuals and a ceasefire leading to a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian reasons."

The French soldiers deployed in Jordan are part of Operation "Chammal," which includes soldiers stationed in Jordan alongside 250 French soldiers in Iraq and Syria as part of France's participation in Operation "Barkhane," launched in 2014 against the extremist Islamic State organization and led by the United States.

This marks the first time the French president has visited a temporary airbase abroad for the French Air Force during Christmas.

AFP

Middle East News

Emmanuel Macron

Jordan

Terrorism

Amman

King Abdullah

WHO: Northern Gaza now without functioning hospitals
WFP suspends aid to around 800,000 people in Sudan
