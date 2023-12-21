Israeli army ‘besieges’ a Red Crescent center in Gaza and shells its surroundings

Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army ‘besieges’ a Red Crescent center in Gaza and shells its surroundings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army ‘besieges’ a Red Crescent center in Gaza and shells its surroundings

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued a warning on Thursday that approximately 130 individuals, including wounded individuals, taking shelter in one of its centers in Jabalia in northern Gaza are at risk due to continuous gunfire from the Israeli army, which is "besieging" the building.

The association stated in a release, "Occupation forces continue to besiege the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance center in Jabalia," adding, "Intense artillery shelling continues in the vicinity of the center, along with sniper fire from the occupation forces."

The Red Crescent confirmed that 127 individuals, including paramedics, volunteers, and their families, and 22 receiving treatment, are under threat of shelling and gunfire.

Agence France-Presse requested a comment from the Israeli army, but there was no immediate response.

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, now in its seventy-sixth day on Thursday, has led to the majority of hospitals going out of service, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily targeted by the Israeli army.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israeli Army

Red Crescent

Gaza

Hospitals

War

LBCI Next
Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression
WHO: Northern Gaza now without functioning hospitals
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Israeli army says 50 soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

The Israeli army drops flyers in Gaza warning that the moment of invasion is 'imminent'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:17

The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Israel investigates death of Palestinian detainee in violent incident

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
15:45

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
World News
10:20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More