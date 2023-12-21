Israeli army ‘besieges’ a Red Crescent center in Gaza and shells its surroundings

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued a warning on Thursday that approximately 130 individuals, including wounded individuals, taking shelter in one of its centers in Jabalia in northern Gaza are at risk due to continuous gunfire from the Israeli army, which is "besieging" the building.



The association stated in a release, "Occupation forces continue to besiege the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance center in Jabalia," adding, "Intense artillery shelling continues in the vicinity of the center, along with sniper fire from the occupation forces."



The Red Crescent confirmed that 127 individuals, including paramedics, volunteers, and their families, and 22 receiving treatment, are under threat of shelling and gunfire.



Agence France-Presse requested a comment from the Israeli army, but there was no immediate response.



The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, now in its seventy-sixth day on Thursday, has led to the majority of hospitals going out of service, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily targeted by the Israeli army.



AFP