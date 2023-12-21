Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 06:28
High views
Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression
Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

The Palestinian factions announced their rejection of any talks regarding the exchange of Israeli detainees until the end of the Israeli "aggression," as stated in a statement released by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Thursday.

The statement added, "There is a Palestinian national decision that there is no discussion about prisoners or exchange deals except after a comprehensive cessation of the aggression."

In addition to Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller armed Palestinian group, also holds hostages in Gaza.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Prisoner

Swap

Gaza

Israel

Aggression

War

