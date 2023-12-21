News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel investigates death of Palestinian detainee in violent incident
Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 08:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel investigates death of Palestinian detainee in violent incident
Israeli and Palestinian sources reported on Thursday that the Israeli police have interrogated 20 prison guards to investigate the death of a Palestinian detainee who reportedly died after acts of violence.
Last month, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club. announced, "The occupation's assassination of the prisoner Thaer Samih Abu Assab (38 years old) from Qalqilya province, in Negev Desert Prison, who has been detained since 27/5/2005, and sentenced to 25 years in prison."
A police spokesperson stated, "This week, 19 prison guards were interrogated... After their interrogation, they were released under restrictive conditions."
The spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing "regarding an alleged violent incident that occurred about a month ago in a southern prison."
The spokesperson did not provide further details but noted that the investigation is continuing.
A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service, responsible for prison management, declined to comment in response to a request from Agence France-Presse.
According to Israeli media, Abu Assab was found dead in his cell, and he was a follower of the Fatah movement led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Israel Today newspaper reported that the autopsy results did not determine whether he died from alleged violence by his guards.
The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel issued a statement saying that the incident "raises serious doubts about the transformation of the Israel Prison Service from a professional prison authority into a retaliatory and punitive force."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Palestinian
Police
Prison
Guards
Detainee
Violence
Next
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israel releases sixth batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including Ahed Tamimi
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israel releases sixth batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including Ahed Tamimi
0
Middle East News
2023-11-29
Israeli Prison Service initiates release process for Palestinian prisoners in sixth batch
Middle East News
2023-11-29
Israeli Prison Service initiates release process for Palestinian prisoners in sixth batch
0
World News
2023-11-29
France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians
World News
2023-11-29
France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:17
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation
World News
09:17
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation
0
Middle East News
09:04
Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza
Middle East News
09:04
Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza
0
Middle East News
08:31
Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza
Middle East News
08:31
Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza
0
Middle East News
07:14
Jordan: Failure to adopt resolution facilitating aid delivery to Gaza reflects double standards in international law application
Middle East News
07:14
Jordan: Failure to adopt resolution facilitating aid delivery to Gaza reflects double standards in international law application
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:31
Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza
Middle East News
08:31
Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
06:28
Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression
Middle East News
06:28
Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
2
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
4
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
6
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
7
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
8
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More