Israel investigates death of Palestinian detainee in violent incident

Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel investigates death of Palestinian detainee in violent incident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel investigates death of Palestinian detainee in violent incident

Israeli and Palestinian sources reported on Thursday that the Israeli police have interrogated 20 prison guards to investigate the death of a Palestinian detainee who reportedly died after acts of violence. 

Last month, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club. announced, "The occupation's assassination of the prisoner Thaer Samih Abu Assab (38 years old) from Qalqilya province, in Negev Desert Prison, who has been detained since 27/5/2005, and sentenced to 25 years in prison." 

A police spokesperson stated, "This week, 19 prison guards were interrogated... After their interrogation, they were released under restrictive conditions." 

The spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing "regarding an alleged violent incident that occurred about a month ago in a southern prison." 

The spokesperson did not provide further details but noted that the investigation is continuing. 

A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service, responsible for prison management, declined to comment in response to a request from Agence France-Presse. 

According to Israeli media, Abu Assab was found dead in his cell, and he was a follower of the Fatah movement led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. 

Israel Today newspaper reported that the autopsy results did not determine whether he died from alleged violence by his guards. 

The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel issued a statement saying that the incident "raises serious doubts about the transformation of the Israel Prison Service from a professional prison authority into a retaliatory and punitive force." 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Palestinian

Police

Prison

Guards

Detainee

Violence

LBCI Next
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

Israel releases sixth batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including Ahed Tamimi

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-29

Israeli Prison Service initiates release process for Palestinian prisoners in sixth batch

LBCI
World News
2023-11-29

France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:17

The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Jordan: Failure to adopt resolution facilitating aid delivery to Gaza reflects double standards in international law application

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
15:45

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
World News
10:20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More