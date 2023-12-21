Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

Iraq said on Thursday that it has sent a fuel tanker to Egypt to help alleviate the fuel shortage crisis in the Gaza Strip, which is hindering relief efforts amid an Israeli blockade leading to a humanitarian crisis. 

Zidan Khalaf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, stated that an Iraqi tanker loaded with ten million liters of fuel has sailed to the Suez Canal as assistance for Palestinians in Gaza. The Iraqi government intends to send more aid shipments in the future. 

According to health officials in Gaza, around 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7th, after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 240 hostages in a surprise attack, according to Israeli authorities. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Fuel

Tanker

Egypt

Crisis

Gaza Strip

Israel

Blockade

LBCI Next
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-18

Fuel crisis and political turmoil: Inside Israel's struggle to decide amid US pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14

Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

Israeli military official: There is no 'humanitarian crisis' in the Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:17

The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Israel investigates death of Palestinian detainee in violent incident

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Jordan: Failure to adopt resolution facilitating aid delivery to Gaza reflects double standards in international law application

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
15:45

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
World News
10:20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More