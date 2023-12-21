Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

Iraq said on Thursday that it has sent a fuel tanker to Egypt to help alleviate the fuel shortage crisis in the Gaza Strip, which is hindering relief efforts amid an Israeli blockade leading to a humanitarian crisis.



Zidan Khalaf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, stated that an Iraqi tanker loaded with ten million liters of fuel has sailed to the Suez Canal as assistance for Palestinians in Gaza. The Iraqi government intends to send more aid shipments in the future.



According to health officials in Gaza, around 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7th, after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 240 hostages in a surprise attack, according to Israeli authorities.



Reuters