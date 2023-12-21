Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza

The Israeli army continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, particularly in Khan Yunis and the Kerem Shalom border crossing, while negotiations and consultations persist to reach a truce in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.



According to images from Agence France-Presse on Thursday morning, Khan Yunis, the largest city in the south of the besieged enclave since October 9th, was the target of new shelling. Columns of smoke were seen rising above the area.



Hamas government stated that an Israeli airstrike targeted the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip as well, resulting in the death of four people, including the crossing's director, Bassem Ghaben.



Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas in response to the unprecedented attack carried out by the Islamic movement on October 7th, which led to about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, according to a count by Agence France-Presse based on the latest official Israeli figures. Approximately 250 hostages were held, with 129 of them still in Gaza, according to Israel.



On Wednesday, the Hamas government announced that Israeli military operations have caused twenty thousand deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the war, including at least eight thousand children and 6,200 women.



The Palestine Red Crescent Society warned on Thursday that about 130 people, including injured individuals, taking refuge in one of its centers in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, are at risk due to continuous gunfire from the Israeli army, which is "besieging" the building.



