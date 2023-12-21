News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 09:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza
The Israeli army continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, particularly in Khan Yunis and the Kerem Shalom border crossing, while negotiations and consultations persist to reach a truce in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
According to images from Agence France-Presse on Thursday morning, Khan Yunis, the largest city in the south of the besieged enclave since October 9th, was the target of new shelling. Columns of smoke were seen rising above the area.
Hamas government stated that an Israeli airstrike targeted the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip as well, resulting in the death of four people, including the crossing's director, Bassem Ghaben.
Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas in response to the unprecedented attack carried out by the Islamic movement on October 7th, which led to about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, according to a count by Agence France-Presse based on the latest official Israeli figures. Approximately 250 hostages were held, with 129 of them still in Gaza, according to Israel.
On Wednesday, the Hamas government announced that Israeli military operations have caused twenty thousand deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the war, including at least eight thousand children and 6,200 women.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society warned on Thursday that about 130 people, including injured individuals, taking refuge in one of its centers in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, are at risk due to continuous gunfire from the Israeli army, which is "besieging" the building.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Gaza Strip
Khan Yunis
Kerem Shalom
Crossing
Negotiations
Truce
Hamas
Next
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-12-20
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
Middle East News
2023-12-20
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Israel allows "temporary" entry of aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Israel allows "temporary" entry of aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
The US welcomes Israel's decision to open Kerem Shalom crossing for humanitarian aid
Middle East News
2023-12-15
The US welcomes Israel's decision to open Kerem Shalom crossing for humanitarian aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
0
World News
10:10
The US: There are concerns that trying to speed up Gaza aid may slow its arrival
World News
10:10
The US: There are concerns that trying to speed up Gaza aid may slow its arrival
0
Middle East News
09:59
Peace activists in Israel are 'isolated' and 'concerned'
Middle East News
09:59
Peace activists in Israel are 'isolated' and 'concerned'
0
World News
09:17
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation
World News
09:17
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
2
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
3
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
5
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
6
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
7
Middle East News
06:28
Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression
Middle East News
06:28
Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression
8
Middle East News
07:04
Alarm sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, missiles launched from Gaza intercepted
Middle East News
07:04
Alarm sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, missiles launched from Gaza intercepted
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More