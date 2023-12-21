Peace activists in Israel are 'isolated' and 'concerned'

Human rights defenders argue that peace campaigns in Israel are facing significant danger amid Israel's ongoing war against the Palestinian Islamic movement, Hamas, for over two months.



Ronnie (24), holding an olive branch, watches over a small march advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza. She and her friends claim to have faced arrests, harassment, and death threats following similar protests since Israel began bombing Gaza in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7th.



In an interview with Agence France-Presse, this young activist says, "Calling for peace in Israel at the current time is almost impossible. We must be extremely cautious."



Human rights groups accuse Israeli authorities of conducting widespread suppression campaigns through the interrogation of hundreds of anti-war activists and the trial of some.



The October 7th attack resulted in the death of 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to a count by Agence France-Presse based on the latest official Israeli figures. Hamas also took about 240 hostages to Gaza, with 129 still held, according to Israeli authorities.



The intense bombing of Gaza, accompanied by Israeli ground operations, has led to the death of 20,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas.



Activists and NGOs argue that, with international demonstrations supporting Palestinians and increasing international pressure on Israel, it has become challenging for Israelis to oppose their government.



Meanwhile, police have repeatedly denied permits for anti-war protests and arrested their organizers, according to these sources.



AFP