Hamas confirms that Israel’s declared goal of eliminating it is 'doomed to fail'

2023-12-21 | 12:36
Hamas confirms that Israel’s declared goal of eliminating it is 'doomed to fail'

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), confirmed that Israel's declared goal in the war against the movement in the Gaza Strip is "doomed to fail." 

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the brigades, stated in an audio recording that "the enemy's goal to eliminate the resistance is destined to fail," emphasizing that the "continuation of the aggression" does not permit the release of the Israeli hostages held by the movement since its unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7th. 

AFP   

 

Middle East News

Al-Qassam Brigades

Islamic Resistance Movement

Hamas

Israel

Gaza

Abu Obaida

