News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Number of displaced persons due to war in Sudan exceeds seven million: United Nations
Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 13:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Number of displaced persons due to war in Sudan exceeds seven million: United Nations
The war that erupted in April in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has led to the displacement of 7.1 million people, announced the United Nations on Thursday, describing it as the "largest displacement crisis in the world."
Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, stated that recent battles in the central part of the country forced 300,000 people to flee, and "these new operations bring the number of displaced to 7.1 million," including 1.5 million who sought refuge in neighboring countries.
AFP
Middle East News
War
Sudan
Army
Rapid Support Forces
Displacement
United Nations
Next
Israel orders more evacuations of Gaza's main southern city
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
US warns Sudan's Rapid Support Forces of impending widespread attack
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
US warns Sudan's Rapid Support Forces of impending widespread attack
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
United Nations Warns of a More Terrifying Scenario in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-05
United Nations Warns of a More Terrifying Scenario in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:38
Macron considers Houthi attacks in Red Sea 'an unacceptable threat'
World News
14:38
Macron considers Houthi attacks in Red Sea 'an unacceptable threat'
0
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
0
World News
14:22
US confirms working on resolution in UN Security Council regarding Gaza war
World News
14:22
US confirms working on resolution in UN Security Council regarding Gaza war
0
Middle East News
12:41
Egypt's central bank keeps interest rates unchanged - statement
Middle East News
12:41
Egypt's central bank keeps interest rates unchanged - statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:46
Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting
Lebanon News
10:46
Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
2
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
3
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
07:41
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
7
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More