Number of displaced persons due to war in Sudan exceeds seven million: United Nations

The war that erupted in April in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has led to the displacement of 7.1 million people, announced the United Nations on Thursday, describing it as the "largest displacement crisis in the world."



Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, stated that recent battles in the central part of the country forced 300,000 people to flee, and "these new operations bring the number of displaced to 7.1 million," including 1.5 million who sought refuge in neighboring countries.



AFP