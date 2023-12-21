Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December

Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 14:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December

On Thursday, the Israeli army stated that it has killed over two thousand fighters in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of December in the context of the ongoing war with the Hamas movement. 

The army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, mentioned in a press conference, "Since the truce ended, our forces have eliminated more than 2,000 terrorists by air, land, and sea." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Fighters

Gaza Strip

War

Hamas

LBCI Next
Macron in Jordan to show commitment to "fighting terrorism"
WFP suspends aid to around 800,000 people in Sudan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Israeli army seizes control of several government buildings linked to Hamas in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:38

Macron considers Houthi attacks in Red Sea 'an unacceptable threat'

LBCI
World News
14:22

US confirms working on resolution in UN Security Council regarding Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
13:35

Number of displaced persons due to war in Sudan exceeds seven million: United Nations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:41

Egypt's central bank keeps interest rates unchanged - statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-01

Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More