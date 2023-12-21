News
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
2023-12-21 | 14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
On Thursday, the Israeli army stated that it has killed over two thousand fighters in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of December in the context of the ongoing war with the Hamas movement.
The army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, mentioned in a press conference, "Since the truce ended, our forces have eliminated more than 2,000 terrorists by air, land, and sea."
AFP
Israel
Army
Fighters
Gaza Strip
War
Hamas
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Middle East News
2023-11-14
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Middle East News
2023-10-31
0
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Middle East News
2023-10-30
0
World News
14:38
World News
14:38
0
World News
14:22
World News
14:22
0
Middle East News
13:35
Middle East News
13:35
0
Middle East News
12:41
Middle East News
12:41
0
Lebanon News
10:46
Lebanon News
10:46
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
2
Press Highlights
00:33
Press Highlights
00:33
3
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon News
05:29
4
Press Highlights
01:26
Press Highlights
01:26
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
6
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Lebanon Economy
07:41
7
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon News
09:36
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
