Humanitarian crisis deepens: 20,057 martyrs and 53,320 injuries in Gaza since October 7th

Middle East News
2023-12-22 | 01:40
High views
Humanitarian crisis deepens: 20,057 martyrs and 53,320 injuries in Gaza since October 7th
0min
Humanitarian crisis deepens: 20,057 martyrs and 53,320 injuries in Gaza since October 7th

In the latest updates of the war, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported about 390 martyrs and 734 injuries in the Gaza Strip during the past 48 hours in which communications were interrupted.

It added that the toll of the "Israeli aggression has risen to 20,057 martyrs and 53,320 injuries since October 7th."
 

