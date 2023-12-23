News
UN Security Council expresses its 'concern' about the spread of violence in Sudan
Middle East News
2023-12-23 | 02:16
2
min
UN Security Council expresses its 'concern' about the spread of violence in Sudan
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday expressed its "concern" about the spread of violence in Sudan, a day after it announced that the war there had caused the displacement of seven million people.
In a joint statement, the Council "strongly" condemned the attacks against civilians and the spread of violence "to areas hosting large numbers of displaced people, refugees and asylum seekers."
The statement added, "The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the widespread violence and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan," which reflects the deteriorating situation in the country.
In addition to the seven million internally displaced people, the United Nations reported Thursday that another 1.5 million have fled to neighboring countries.
Since the outbreak of fighting on April 15 between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the city of Wad Madani, located 180 kilometers south of Khartoum, has turned into a haven for thousands of people displaced from other areas.
But the Security Council said the fighting had also reached there, prompting displaced people to flee again.
A spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said Thursday, "According to the International Organization for Migration, up to 300,000 people have fled Wad Medani in the state of Al-Jazira in a new wave of displacement on a large scale."
The Council called on the two warring parties to allow "rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian assistance to reach all parts of Sudan."
It condemned a December 10 attack on an International Committee of the Red Cross convoy and called for "increasing humanitarian assistance to Sudan."
