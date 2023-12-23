Israeli Channel 12: The Israeli company ZIM says it has nothing to do with the targeted ship off the coast of India

2023-12-23 | 07:40
Israeli Channel 12: The Israeli company ZIM says it has nothing to do with the targeted ship off the coast of India
Israeli Channel 12: The Israeli company ZIM says it has nothing to do with the targeted ship off the coast of India

According to Israeli Channel 12, the Israeli shipping company ZIM has refuted any association with the vessel targeted off the coast of India on Saturday.

