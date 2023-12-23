Grundberg: Warring parties in Yemen reach a commitment to ceasefire steps

The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, affirmed that the warring parties in the long-standing conflict in the country have reached a commitment to steps aimed at halting the ongoing fighting.



Grundberg welcomed the parties' commitment to a set of measures, including implementing a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen and initiatives to improve living conditions in the country.



These measures are part of the preparations to resume a comprehensive political process under the auspices of the United Nations.