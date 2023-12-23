Israeli army: Soldier killed in Hezbollah bombing that targeted soldiers in Shtula in Upper Galilee yesterday

2023-12-23 | 12:01
Israeli army: Soldier killed in Hezbollah bombing that targeted soldiers in Shtula in Upper Galilee yesterday
Israeli army: Soldier killed in Hezbollah bombing that targeted soldiers in Shtula in Upper Galilee yesterday

The Israeli army confirmed on Saturday the death of a soldier in a Hezbollah bombing that targeted military personnel in the Shtula area in the Upper Galilee on Friday.

