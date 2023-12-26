Airstrikes kill Iraqi militant, injure 24 others: AFP

At least one member of an Iraqi faction affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces was killed in airstrikes that targeted "three sites" in central Iraq early Tuesday, according to Iraqi security sources.



At the same time, the United States announced its airstrikes on three locations in Iraq used by Iran-backed militias.



An official from the Ministry of Interior stated on Tuesday that the airstrikes targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces’ site in the city of Hillah, the capital of Babylon Governorate in central Iraq.



This resulted in the death of a member affiliated with Iran and the injury of "20 others, including 8 from the Iraqi security forces." Additionally, 4 individuals were injured in another site in Wasit Governorate in southern Iraq. Security sources in Babylon and Wasit confirmed this toll.



AFP