Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites

2023-12-26 | 03:34
Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites
Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites

The Iraqi government condemned the United States' attack on Iraqi military sites on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a soldier and the injury of 18. 

In a statement, it said, "The targeting of Iraqi military sites by the American side under the pretext of a response early on Tuesday, leading to the martyrdom of one member and the injury of 18 others, including civilians, is a clear, hostile, non-constructive act that does not serve long-term common interests in establishing security and stability." 

It added that "this step harms bilateral relations between the two countries and will complicate the avenues for reaching understandings through common dialogue to end the presence of the Global Coalition. Above all, it represents a rejected violation of Iraqi sovereignty." 

Reuters 
 

