Israeli Defense Minister alludes to revenge actions in Iraq, Yemen, and Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant hinted on Tuesday that his country has responded in Iraq, Yemen, and Iran to attacks against it, as the scope of the conflict in the Gaza Strip expands to other regions in the area.



He told lawmakers, "We are in a multi-front war and are under attack from seven regions: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), Iraq, Yemen, and Iran. We have responded and taken action in six of these regions."



Reuters