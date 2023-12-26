Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

Two security sources told Reuters that a drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday.



However, the sources could not confirm the exact location from which it was launched.



Earlier, the Egyptian news channel, Al Qahera News, reported hearing explosions in the city of Dahab.



The channel stated that witnesses confirmed that "an aerial object was downed about two kilometers" from the city's shores.



Security sources announced earlier this month that Egyptian air defenses had downed what is suspected to be a drone near Dahab.



The Houthi group, aligned with Iran in Yemen, has escalated its attacks on ships in the Red Sea in protest against the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.



Reuters