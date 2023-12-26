Gaza Health Ministry: Nearly 21,000 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

2023-12-26 | 07:36
Gaza Health Ministry: Nearly 21,000 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: Nearly 21,000 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

The Gaza Health Ministry stated on Tuesday that 20,915 people have been killed, and 54,918 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7. 

The ministry added that 241 Palestinians were killed, and 382 were injured in the past twenty-four hours. 

Reuters 
 

