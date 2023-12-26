Bodies of Kuwaiti and Saudi missing in Iraq have been found

2023-12-26 | 10:30
Bodies of Kuwaiti and Saudi missing in Iraq have been found
Bodies of Kuwaiti and Saudi missing in Iraq have been found

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Iraqi authorities found the bodies of two individuals, one Kuwaiti citizen and another holding Saudi nationality residing in Kuwait, who went missing in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq amid reports of their abduction.

The victims were on a hunting trip in their car in Al-Anbar when an armed group surrounded them and subsequently took them to an unknown location.

Reports were suggesting that they were abducted by armed individuals affiliated with ISIS in the Salah al-Din area, west of the Tharthar Valley.

