An emirate in the United Arab Emirates, one of few Arab states that has official ties with Israel, has banned New Year's Eve fireworks this year as an expression of solidarity with the people of Gaza.



The decision was announced in a Facebook post by Sharjah police, warning on Tuesday that legal measures would be taken against those found violating the ban.



The ban is "a sincere expression of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with our siblings in the Gaza Strip," Sharjah police said in the post.

Reuters