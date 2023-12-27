News
Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives
On Wednesday, the Hamas Movement denied "the accuracy of the statements attributed to the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps regarding Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and its motives.
It added: "We emphasize that all actions of Palestinian resistance are a response to the presence of the occupation and its continuous aggression against our people and sanctities."
Hamas Movement also affirmed: "We have repeatedly affirmed the motives and reasons behind Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, foremost among them the dangers threatening Al-Aqsa Mosque."
