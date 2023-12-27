Saudi Crown Prince calls for Arab-Islamic initiative against Israeli aggression

Middle East News
2023-12-27 | 07:47
High views
Saudi Crown Prince calls for Arab-Islamic initiative against Israeli aggression
2min
Saudi Crown Prince calls for Arab-Islamic initiative against Israeli aggression

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the commitment to create an Arab-Islamic initiative to exert pressure to halt the Israeli aggression and allow aid to enter Gaza. 

He stated that the Kingdom's consistent approach is based on respecting the national sovereignty of all countries, non-interference in their internal affairs, steadfast adherence to the principles of international legality and its resolutions, and the commitment to peaceful conflict resolution taking all measures to enhance security and stability in the region and the world.

During the opening of the eighth session of the Shura Council on behalf of the Saudi King, he said, "Our country has achieved advanced positions in many fields, including progress in more than 50 percent of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal indicators." 

He highlighted the rapid growth of the Saudi economy, the fastest among the G20 countries in 2022, with a GDP growth rate of 8.7 percent, and non-oil GDP growth of around 4.8 percent. 

Additionally, he mentioned the historic performance in tourism with a 64 percent growth in the first quarter of 2023. 

He emphasized the ongoing economic transformation according to the Vision's targets, foreseeing further successes in economic reforms and strengthening the Kingdom's financial position to enhance comprehensive economic growth.

He emphasized that choosing Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030 confirms its global stature and international confidence, serving as an ideal platform for hosting major global events.
 

