Israeli strike claims twenty lives near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

2023-12-27 | 08:26
Israeli strike claims twenty lives near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced in a statement the death of twenty Palestinians in an Israeli strike near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Strip.
 

