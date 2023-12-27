Jordan and Egypt condemn 'forced displacement' of Palestinians, call for global action

During a meeting in Cairo, Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed the "complete rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue and forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza."



In a joint statement, the Jordanian King and the Egyptian President urged the world to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



They called for the "uninterrupted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza" to relieve the "tragic situation and the suffering of the people in the Strip."



"The two leaders note the international community's immense political and ethical responsibility towards implementing UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions to maintain the integrity of these international entities," said the statement.



