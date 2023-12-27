Jordan and Egypt condemn 'forced displacement' of Palestinians, call for global action

Middle East News
2023-12-27 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan and Egypt condemn &#39;forced displacement&#39; of Palestinians, call for global action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan and Egypt condemn 'forced displacement' of Palestinians, call for global action

During a meeting in Cairo, Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed the "complete rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue and forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza."

In a joint statement, the Jordanian King and the Egyptian President urged the world to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 

They called for the "uninterrupted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza" to relieve the "tragic situation and the suffering of the people in the Strip."

"The two leaders note the international community's immense political and ethical responsibility towards implementing UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions to maintain the integrity of these international entities," said the statement.

Middle East News

Cairo

Jordan

King Abdullah

Egypt

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Palestinian

Displacement

West Bank

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Washington discusses with Israel the transition to a 'different phase' in Gaza war
White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Jordanian PM: Attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza or West Bank are a 'red line'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Blinken warns of 'forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza, violence in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-25

Egyptian Sources: Hamas rejects relinquishing control of Gaza in exchange for permanent ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Netanyahu: Erdogan should not lecture us on ethics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israeli strike claims twenty lives near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:13

Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:45

Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More