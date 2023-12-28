Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei leads funeral prayers for senior Guards adviser

Middle East News
2023-12-28 | 03:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei leads funeral prayers for senior Guards adviser
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei leads funeral prayers for senior Guards adviser

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) adviser killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria. 

State television said Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God." 

Mousavi was one of the most experienced and effective commanders of the resistance front, said Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). 

"Our revenge for the martyrdom of Sayyed Razi will be nothing less than the removal of the Zionist regime," Salami said in a televised funeral speech, adding that he had defended the Muslim nation for almost 33 years. 

"I am hopeful that soon, God permitting, the great and honorable Palestinian fighters will wipe out the geographical and political name of this evil and fake regime." 

Mourners chanted "Death to America, Death to Israel”. 

Musavi’s body was flown from Syria to the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf in Iraq on Wednesday before being taken for burial in Tehran. 

An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death on Monday, but said it took whatever action was necessary to defend the country. 

Since the eruption of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, Iran-backed groups have mounted operations against Israel, while others, including militias in Iraq, have threatened U.S. interests. 

For years, Israel has carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in 2011. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Supreme Leader

Ali Khamenei

Sayyed Razi Mousavi

Revolutionary Guards

IRGC

Israel

Airstrike

Syria

LBCI Next
Syria warns that Israel's policies threaten to 'ignite' the region
Israeli army announces drone crash in Golan Heights, Iraqi faction takes responsibility
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-03

Six pro-Iran fighters killed in airstrike, suspected to be Israeli, in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Three additional casualties in Israeli strike targeting Iranian official in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-25

Israeli air strike in Syria kills senior Iranian official

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

FM spokesman: Iran will respond to the killing of two IRGC in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

Gantz: Israel is ready for the upcoming phase in the prolonged war

LBCI
World News
11:26

US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan

LBCI
World News
2023-12-21

US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More