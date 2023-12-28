United Nations calls on Israel to halt 'unlawful killing operations' in occupied West Bank

On Thursday, the United Nations called on Israel to "put an end to unlawful killing operations and settler violence" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, condemning the "rapid deterioration" in the human rights situation since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated in a press release that "the use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the imposition of broad movement restrictions are extremely concerning."



AFP