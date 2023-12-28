News
Israel intensifies operations in Gaza as civilian death toll rises
Middle East News
2023-12-28 | 06:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel intensifies operations in Gaza as civilian death toll rises
On Thursday, the Israeli army intensified its airstrikes and ground operations in central and southern Gaza, as international warnings continued about the "serious danger" facing civilians in the sector, where the death toll exceeded 21,000, according to Hamas figures.
Amid fears of the conflict spreading in the Palestinian territories and other fronts, Israeli forces invaded areas in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, notably the city of Ramallah, where one person was killed.
The Israeli Chief of Staff confirmed the "high" level of readiness of the army, including the northern front against the Lebanese Hezbollah.
The Health Ministry in the Hamas government announced on Thursday deadly overnight strikes targeting the Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah camps.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced the continuation of its operations in Khan Yunis, the largest city in the southern sector, which has been the main axis of ground operations for some time, and in the central camps of the sector.
The army also broadcast images of its soldiers advancing in tunnels it said were dug by Hamas near Al-Rantisi children's hospital in the west of Gaza City in the north of the sector.
The spokesman for the Israeli army, Daniel Hagari, hinted on Wednesday night at the possibility of "expanding the fighting in the north" on the border with Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging shelling since the outbreak of the war in Gaza more than two months ago.
Hagari's statements came hours after a visit by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to the headquarters of the Northern Region, where he confirmed that the army is at a "very high" level of readiness, according to a military statement.
"We approved different plans for the later stages, as we must be ready for an attack if necessary," he added.
Simultaneously with the war in Gaza in the south, the northern Israeli regions witnessed reciprocal shelling with Hezbollah, which declares targeting military sites and points of the army "in support" of the Palestinians, while the army responds with airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon, announcing the targeting of the party's "infrastructure."
The escalation on the border between the two countries has so far killed at least 160 people in Lebanon, including more than 110 Hezbollah fighters and at least 17 civilians, including three journalists, according to a tally by Agence France-Presse. On the Israeli side, at least 13 people, including nine soldiers, were killed.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Conflict
