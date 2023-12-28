Israeli media reports air defense activation, Israeli army announces death of soldier in Gaza Strip

2023-12-28 | 06:57
Israeli media reports air defense activation, Israeli army announces death of soldier in Gaza Strip
Israeli media reports air defense activation, Israeli army announces death of soldier in Gaza Strip

Israeli media reported that the air defenses activated against three suspicious targets in the sky of the suburbs of Haifa.

In another context, the Israeli army announced that one of the soldiers killed Thursday was the deputy commander of the 460th Armored Brigade's 198th Battalion, with the rank of Major, and he fell in the middle of the Gaza Strip.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Solider

Gaza

Haifa

Air

Defense

Israeli army says intercepts drone from Lebanon
Israel intensifies operations in Gaza as civilian death toll rises
