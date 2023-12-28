Calls to arm civilians escalate as war scope widens in Sudan

Calls to arm civilians in Sudan are escalating as the Rapid Support Forces advance southward, raising the specter of civil war in the country after eight months of bloody conflict for power between these forces and the army.



After seizing large parts of the Al-Jazira state and taking control of the capital, Wad Madani, the Rapid Support Forces continued their advance southward, capturing several areas in the neighboring state of Sennar.



Sudanese citizens complain of "violations" committed by the Rapid Support Forces in Al-Jazira areas and fear a repetition.



Groups calling themselves "Armed Popular Resistance" have called for arming civilians in the states of White Nile, River Nile, Northern Al-Qadarif, Kassala, and the Red Sea, all areas under the control of the army.



The Rapid Support Forces, on the other hand, invite residents of the areas they control to volunteer for arming, emphasizing that the goal is to protect these areas.



In the city of Shendi in the River Nile state, 150 kilometers north of Khartoum, the state governor, Mohamed Badawi, spoke last week in front of thousands of residents, saying, "We will train the youth to carry weapons, defend the land, and protect their families from rebellion," referring to the Rapid Support Forces.



AFP